Colorful new corals bedeck the busy waters off Hong Kong, study shows

In the eastern waters off Hong Kong, a group of scientists searching for coral-eating nudibranchs stumbled upon a colorful surprise: three new species of sun corals. These orange, purple and green corals belong to the genus Tubastraea, bringing the known members of this coral group from seven species to 10. “Given that corals are one of the best-studied marine animals, our study reveals how little we know about marine diversity, and how many undescribed species are still awaiting our discovery,” said Qiu Jianwen, a professor at Hong Kong Baptist University who, along with master’s student Yiu King-fung, found the corals. The sun coral Tubastraea chloromura. (Left) Close-up of a corallite with extended tentacles. (Right) Close-up of the skeleton of a corallite. Image courtesy of Yiu et al. (2022). Descriptions of the new corals, found around the Sung Kong and Waglan islands have been published in the journal Zoological Studies. Unlike the colorful corals most people are familiar with, sun coral species don’t build reefs or host symbiotic algae. Instead, they live in deeper waters (10 to 30 meters, or 33-98 feet, below the water’s surface) and eat by capturing zooplankton from seawater with their tentacles. The bright-orange Tubastraea dendroida is named for its unique tree-like branching shape. Tubastraea chloromura draws its name from its olive-green skeletal wall, with “chloro” meaning green and “murus” meaning wall. And Tubastraea violacea, so named for its violet color, may have color variants, such as a yellow variant in the South Pacific, according to DNA…This article was originally published on Mongabay

