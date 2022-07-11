Inside Sierra Leone’s Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary (video)

In the 1970s, there were around 20,000 critically endangered western chimpanzees in Sierra Leone. But by 2008, when the most recent census was carried out, there were only around 5,500 western chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus) left. Like those of its neighbors in West and Central Africa, Sierra Leone’s chimpanzee habitats are shrinking — and so are their numbers. Some are pushed out of their natural habitats to make way for agriculture, logging and the development of roads or other infrastructure. Others fall victim to hunters or are trafficked as illegal pets. When they leave behind orphaned babies, there aren’t many good options for what to do with them. Sierra Leone has a long list of urgent needs, and caring for young chimpanzees isn’t at the top of it. For nearly 30 years, the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary has been trying to fill that gap. Located about an hour’s drive past the outskirts of the capital, Freetown, Tacugama was founded in 1995 by Bala Amarasekaran, who immigrated from Sri Lanka to Sierra Leone as a teenager. In 1989, Amarasekaran ran across an emaciated chimpanzee orphan in the countryside. He paid $30 for the young male, which he and his wife named Bruno. Six years of heavy lobbying later, the government offered Amarasekaran a plot of land inside a forest reserve outside Freetown to open a chimpanzee sanctuary. It was 1995, the height of Sierra Leone’s civil war, within two years there were 24 chimpanzees at Tacugama. Today, the sanctuary is home to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

