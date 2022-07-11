James Webb telescope takes super sharp view of early cosmos

The $10bn James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), launched on 25 December last year, is billed as the successor to the famous Hubble Space Telescope.

It will make all sorts of observations of the sky, but has two overarching goals. One is to probe far-off planets to see if they might be habitable; the other is to take pictures of the very first stars to shine in the Universe more than 13.5 billion years ago.