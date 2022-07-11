Natural regeneration and women-led initiatives help drive Atlantic Forest Pact

When she was 6 years old, Ludmila Pugliese de Siqueira moved with her family to the state of Amazonas in northeastern Brazil. Her father was a geologist and worked on the construction of the Balbina Dam in the 1980s. Here, in the heart of the Amazon, the little girl entered a stream and swam in the forest for the first time. Today, Siqueira is the national coordinator of the Atlantic Forest Restoration Pact and restoration manager at Conservation International Brazil (CI-Brasil). She says she wants to restore what her father helped to leave underwater. The Atlantic Forest Restoration Pact has a goal of reforesting 15 million hectares (37 million acres) of rainforest on Brazil’s coast by 2050. The figure is the result of an analysis of areas with potential for forest restoration published in 2011. It identified priority zones in the Atlantic Forest — a biome that’s even more threatened than the Amazon Rainforest — including permanent preservation areas (APP), legal reserves, areas close to conservation units, regions with endemic or threatened species, and land not suitable for farming. A 2019 study, co-authored by Siqueira, used satellite images to show that, between 2011 and 2015, around 740,000 hectares (1.8 million acres) of Atlantic Forest were restored in Brazil. By 2020, the Pact aimed for, and achieved, 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of restored forest, meeting the target set under the Bonn Challenge launched in 2011 by the German government and the IUCN, the global conservation authority. By 2025, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay