Record-breaking seafood production must undergo a ‘blue transformation’: FAO

Nearly one in four people across the planet don’t have access to a nutritious diet. But the latest “State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture” (SOFIA) report by the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) outlines a “blue transformation” with the potential to take the edge off critical food security issues. Aquaculture production hit a record-breaking 122.6 million metric tons in 2020, and has the potential to contribute more to human nutrition than it currently does, according to the report that the FAO released June 29 at the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon. Sustainable aquaculture expansion and better fisheries management form the backbone of the report’s blue transformation vision, which aims to maximize global capacity to meet the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. We need to “accelerate actions to address food security while preserving our natural resources,” it says, noting that right now, “the world is not on track to end hunger and malnutrition and achieve the SDGs.” Aquaculture in Vietnam. Aquaculture production has the potential to contribute more to human nutrition than it currently does, but it must be made more sustainable, according FAO’s report. Image by Ted McGrath via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Key data points The SOFIA report has been giving policymakers, scientists and civil society a deep dive into the global fisheries and aquaculture sectors since 1995. The flagship report, released every two years, reviews FAO and broader U.N. statistics, including those the FAO has been collecting on 500 fisheries stocks globally since 1974. It…This article was originally published on Mongabay

