In restoring polluted rivers, Indonesia looks at restocking endemic fish

BANYUMAS/JAKARTA, Indonesia — A muddy flood polluting a river on the Indonesian island of Java earlier this year depleted its fish stock, raising calls for restoration and restocking efforts in the body of water that empties out into the Indian Ocean. Two reported mudflows overwhelmed the Serayu River within a week between March 30 and April 6, mucking its waters that cross five districts in Central Java province. Both incidents were attributed to the activities of a nearby hydropower plant operated by PT Indonesia Power Mrica Banjarnegara. The company’s hydroelectric dam opened its gates to flush out agricultural waste runoff that had piled up in the reservoir. Local fishers have blamed the subsequent sedimentation and low oxygen levels in the river for polluting the water and killing many of the fish. The Serayu River is home to at least a dozen endemic freshwater fish species. “I’ve estimated that hundreds of thousands of endemic fish and millions of small fish died … because of the extremely high mud concentration,” Eddy Wahono, chairman of the local group Serayu Downstream Water Resource Management Society Forum (FMPSDA), told Mongabay Indonesia in April. Fishers say they can no longer catch fish in the Serayu River in Indonesia’s Central Java province in the wake of recent mud floods that have polluted the body of water. Image by L Darmawan/Mongabay Indonesia. Indonesia has nearly 20 million hectares (49 million acres) of inland waters, most of it swamps and wetlands, but also 1.7 million hectares (4.2 million acres)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay