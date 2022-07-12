James Webb: Nasa space telescope delivers spectacular pictures

From BBC
Stunning images of a “stellar nursery” and a “cosmic dance” have been acquired by Nasa’s new $10bn space telescope.
The James Webb observatory, billed as the successor to the famous Hubble telescope, is showcasing its first full-colour pictures of the cosmos.
US President Joe Biden gave a teaser on Monday, with the release of a photo depicting very far-off galaxies.
Scientists on the project are following up with further images that demonstrate Webb’s diverse capabilities.
The new observatory has been tuned to see the sky in the infrared – that’s light at longer wavelengths that can be sensed by our eyes.
This will give it the ability to look deeper into the Universe than its predecessor and, as a consequence, detect events occurring further back in time – more than 13.5 billion years ago.
Astronomers also expect to use its more advanced technologies to study the atmospheres of distant planets in the hope that signs of life might be detected.
The initial batch of images are just a taster of what is to come, says Prof Gillian Wright, the British researcher who’s co-led one of Webb’s four infrared instruments.
“Whenever you look at the sky in a new way, you see things that you didn’t expect,” the director of the UK Astronomy Technology Centre told BBC News.
“The fact that these new data are so good, that they’re of such good quality, that they’ve been obtained in just a few hours of