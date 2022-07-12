Podcast: ‘Water always wins,’ so why are we fighting it?

While modern water infrastructure assets such as dams and aqueducts have provided human civilization with electricity and potable water for a long time, it has also deprived us of it by paving over vast amounts of land, interrupting and diverting water’s natural flow, and ruining biodiversity that humans depend on, in the process. In this episode of the Mongabay Newscast, author and journalist Erica Gies describes humanity’s water harnessing problem outlined in her book Water Always Wins, and how ‘slow water’ solutions can not only help us harness the water we have, but also restore the biodiversity and natural landscapes we’ve lost. Listen here: “’Water always wins’ is a fundamental truth. Sooner or later, water does,” says Gies, and her statement is evident in everyday life. Exacerbated by climate change, storms, floods, droughts, and other events beyond the capacity for humans to locally control defy our attempts to mitigate their power – particularly given societies’ aging and crumbling ‘gray’ infrastructure, much of it built in the 1930s -1970s. As she describes in this episode, while building a seawall may provide some reprieve to a specific community, it merely directs that force onto another. Construction work on the Folsom Dam near Sacramento, California. Image by Erica Geis. In the wake of ongoing water crises in Chennai India, the city is embracing traditional hydrological knowledge that restores already existing slow water infrastructure that fell by the wayside after British colonization. The ancient eris system devised by the Tamil people harnesses the city’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

