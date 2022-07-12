Protected areas not exempt as blast fishing blows up in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO — It was a perfect morning in Pigeon Island National Park in eastern Sri Lanka, where a group of tourists in a boat was taking in the rich marine life in the water around them. All of a sudden, there was a loud blast close by. As silence settled once again, they saw the fish that had been flitting nimbly about now either floating dead on the surface or struggling to swim. Through the clear water, they could see more dead fish in the seabed. Hans-Georg Kehse, the leader of the tour group, realized they’d just narrowly escaped an explosive meant for catching fish. “Fish bombs or dynamite fishing has become a common occurrence in and around Pigeon Island National Park, where sounds of such explosions have become frequent,” said Kehse, who operates a dive center near the park. He estimated that the recent blast occurred only about 400 meters, or a quarter-mile, from his tour group. Any closer, Kehse said, it could have been a human tragedy, which would have dealt a devastating blow to Sri Lanka’s already beleaguered marine tourism industry. Unable to swim with a ruptured swimming bladder, fish injured by an underwater concussive blast slowly sink to the bottom of the sea. Image courtesy of Dharshana Jayawardena. No sites off-limits for blast fishing Dynamite fishing relies on an explosive to kill or stun large numbers of fish. The shockwaves from the underwater blast can kill a fish or rupture its swim bladder, resulting in the fish losing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay