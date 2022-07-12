The Big Plastic Count: Survey shows 'recycling doesn't work'

From BBC
The organisers of Britain’s biggest ever survey of household plastic waste have called for immediate action to tackle what they say are “jaw-dropping” findings.
The Big Plastic Count was run across a week in May and its results show that the average participating household threw away 66 pieces of plastic in a week.
Using those figures the organisers, Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic, estimate that the UK throws out nearly 100 billion pieces of plastic a year.
The survey involved nearly 100,000 households meticulously documenting the type and amount of plastic they dispose of for seven days.
Its organisers say the results prove that recycling alone is not a solution for reducing how much plastic ends up as waste.
“This is a jaw-dropping amount of plastic waste,” Greenpeace UK’s plastics campaigner Chris Thorne said.
“Pretending we can sort this with recycling is just industry green-wash. We’re creating a hundred billion bits of waste plastic a year, and recycling is hardly making a dent.”
Those taking part in the survey were asked not just to count the number of pieces but also to record which type of plastic they used. Of the plastic, 83% was from food and drink packaging waste, with the most common items being fruit and vegetable packaging.
In response to the survey, Nadiya Catel-Arutyunova, sustainability policy advisor at the British Retail Consortium said: “The UK retail industry is leading the way in protecting the environment by reducing single-use packaging, regardless of the material type.”
