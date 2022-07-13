Displaced by a dam, women defenders fight for their land rights in Colombia

In La Playa, a fishing village of around 500 people in Santander, Colombia, well-kept houses and vibrant murals live in the shadow of el monstruo — the locals’ nickname for the Hidrosogamoso Dam, a mega project that has challenged local livelihoods and triggered a wave of activism. Operating since 2014 on the Sogamoso River, Hidrosogamoso is Colombia’s fourth-largest hydroelectric dam. But ISAGEN, the company that built the dam more than a decade ago, now owned by multinational Brookfield Asset Management, failed to consult the community and address concerns about the project’s social and environmental costs, according to local sources. Hidrosogamoso’s reservoir, Topocoro, replaced about 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of forest and cropland, causing deforestation and loss of habitat and aquatic species diversity. More than 1,000 people had to relocate, while the livelihoods of those relying on the river for fishing, small-scale mining, and subsistence agriculture suffered, according to Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office and local NGOs. More than 16,000 people were affected, while community members opposed to the dam faced threats, disappearances, and even killings. Street in La Playa village at the foot of the Hidrosogamoso dam, Santander. Image by Jane Feeney. Located in the Magdalena Medio region, Santander is a strategic territory with invaluable natural resources. Here, communities have already lived through decades of unrest and displacement caused by armed conflict, while extractive industries for oil, coal and gold have led to exclusion, inequality and poverty. The Department of Santander, Colombia with the Hidrosogamoso dam, Topocoro reservoirand Serranía de los Yariguíes…This article was originally published on Mongabay

