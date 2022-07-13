Energy bills: Homes could be heated by floodwater from disused mines

From BBC
Wales’ disused coal mines could get a new lease of life as a green energy source to heat homes.
Investigations will be carried out to find the best spots to pump naturally heated water from underground to communities.
The Welsh government is spending £450,000 on the project which it hopes will help cut energy bills and Wales’ carbon footprint.
When Wales’ pits closed, the pumps were switched off and the mines flooded.
Now ministers hope that the water, which is naturally heated underground, can be used to help Wales become carbon neutral by 2050.
The Coal Authority’s Gareth Farr said water would be extracted from the disused mines and put through a heat exchanger, where some heat is recovered, before it is amplified by a heat pump.
“Then the heat is pumped around a heat network to homes, businesses and all parts of the local community and the water is returned underground,” he said.
The Coal Authority will spend the cash on feasibility studies to map where heat can be taken from water in disused mines and used to benefit communities by heating homes, schools and businesses.
Mr Farr said: “Each mine water heat scheme will be bespoke, but the ultimate end game will be that consumers won’t be paying any more than they currently are for their heating and hopefully they will eventually be paying significantly less.”
He said to get to the water bore holes