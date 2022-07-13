New fungi species unearthed in Cairngorms mountains

From BBC
Two species of fungi new to the UK and another previously unknown to science have been discovered in the Cairngorms.
Amanita groenlandica is an Arctic species, while Acrodontium Antarcticum was first recorded on the opposite side of the world in Antarctica.
The previously unknown species uncovered is from a group called Squamanita.
It includes a rare parasitic fungus nicknamed the strangler, due to its ability to take over other fungi.
Other finds included violet coral fungus in alpine grasslands on two mountains. This species is one of the UK’s rarest grassland fungi.
The Cairngorms is home to Arctic-alpine species because of its cold habitat and climate.
The new discoveries were made possible after 73 volunteers helped to gather more than 200 soil samples last summer.
Conservation charity Plantlife and Aberdeen-based research organisation the James Hutton Institute led the project.
Hillwalkers collected samples of soil at different altitudes from 55 Munros – mountains more than 914.4m (3,000ft) high – in the Cairngorms National Park.
DNA was extracted from the soil and sequenced by scientists at the James Hutton Institute.
This resulted in more than 17,000 records of 2,748 fungal species.
Plantlife’s Keilidh Ewan said the project had offered fascinating insights into wildlife high on mountains.
She said: “The coming together of researchers, conservationists and the local community has uncovered some wild and wonderful species and has created evidence-based foundations against which the effects of climate and