Sighting of an American black vulture in Nepal causes a flutter

KATHMANDU — The “vulture restaurant” in southern Nepal received a new lone diner on July 12, leaving the people serving the food puzzled. An American black vulture (Coragyps atratus), a bird native to a continent on the other side of the world, was spotted for the first time at this feeding site that offers safe food to native vultures. “My colleagues spotted the lone bird on Tuesday morning,” Ankit Bilas Joshi, vulture conservation program manager at the NGO Bird Conservation Nepal, told Mongabay. “We were surprised, but did manage to take a photo of it.” The vulture returned to the area on July 13 and fed on a carcass along with other native vultures. Nepal is home to nine species of so-called Old World vultures, those native to Asia, Africa and Europe; three of them are seasonal visitors, arriving in winter. These species belong to the family Accipitridae, whose members have rounded wings, long legs and unnotched bills. The American black vulture, however, belongs to the family Cathartidae, whose members have few feathers which are generally black, gray or brown. Researchers from Bird Conservation Nepal (BCN) spotted an American black vulture feeding on a carcass alongside white-rumped vultures and crows near Chitwan National Park. Image courtesy of Ishwari Pd. Chaudhary / Bird Conservation Nepal. “It is next to impossible for a vulture from the Americas to fly to Nepal,” said ornithologist Krishna Prasad Bhusal, a member of the Vulture Specialist Group at the IUCN, the global conservation authority. “The bird…This article was originally published on Mongabay

