Study assesses wildlife exposure to rat poison on oil palm plantations

Rodents gnawing on oil palm crops can be a costly business. One study estimated that they can reduce yields by as much as 10%. Among the means used to tackle rat infestations: deploying barn owls and domestic cats, or putting out bait laced with rat poison. A recent review, published in the journal Ecotoxicology, has assessed the latter method's risk to the wildlife that are known to hunt on oil palm plantations in Southeast Asia. "There are numerous reports of non-target environment poisoning from other regions of the world, namely Europe, USA, Australia and New Zealand, however there is a glaringly low number of such reports or research in Asian, especially Southeast Asian, countries," study co-author Hasber Salim, of the Barn Owl and Rodent Research Group (BORG) at Universiti Sains Malaysia, wrote in an email. "As anticoagulant rodenticides are used by most plantations, there is a high exposure risk to non-target wildlife and [this is] why a baseline study is needed." Rodents can cause significant damage to palm crops, reducing yields. Efforts to eradicate and manage populations often include anticoagulant rodenticides in the form of bait. Photo by Juan Carlos Huayllapuma/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Costly pest, risky response Two main pathways of exposure exist. Wildlife may consume the bait laid out for rats or they may consume rats that have eaten this bait. Rats can accumulate the chemicals in their bodies for several days before it proves fatal. Rafael Mateo, a wildlife toxicologist at the Institute for Game and…

