$245-million initiative to create and maintain protected areas in Colombia

A new multi-million-dollar conservation initiative in Colombia aims to create numerous new protected areas and biological corridors across the country, bringing it closer to meeting long-term climate change prevention goals. The $245-million project, called Heritage Colombia, will support the creation, expansion and improvement of 32 million hectares (nearly 80 million acres) of protected land and marine areas over the next decade, putting the country on track to meet some of its 30×30 targets years ahead of schedule. "We're going to use these resources to provide effective protection, to work with communities, to work on the development of natural conservation agreements," President Iván Duque said during the project's launch late last month. "We're going to include communities in the restoration of territories that have been affected over time." Forests in the mountains of the Chocó, Colombia. (Photo courtesy of ProAves Colombia/Flickr) Colombia is an especially important point of focus for conservation efforts, as the country contains around 10% of the world's biodiversity across many different kinds of ecosystems, including 12% of the Amazon rainforest. It's also home to the savannahs and forests of the Orinoco, the estuaries and swamps of the Caribbean coast and the highlands of the Andean mountains. Between 2001 and 2021, the country lost 4.93 million hectares of tree cover, much of it from agriculture, cattle ranching, logging and mining, according to Global Forest Watch. Many national parks and reserves have not been exempted from these activities despite their protected status.

