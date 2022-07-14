Community-based seed banks in Nepal help conserve native species

MARAMCHE, NEPAL— The monsoon clouds that arrive in Nepal in the first week of June herald the start of the rice-planting season. The country’s hills, valleys and plains turn green as farmers take to their muddy fields to start sowing the crop that will feed them for the whole year. As most farmers turn to the market for seeds they hope will give them the maximum yield, Krishna Prasad Adhikari and other residents of the village of Maramche in Gandaki province, western Nepal, are opting for a variety that won’t necessarily do that. They’ve settled on a native rice variety well suited for the high altitude and wet climate. “We are trying to save our heritage,” says Adhikari, secretary of the Maramche Community Seed Bank, established in 2020 to conserve local 12 varieties of crops that include rice, cucumbers and maize. “We have understood the importance of saving local varieties for future generations,” Adhikari says. Among the crops, he takes particular pride in the cold-resistant variety of rice. Until three years ago, Adhikari and his neighbors didn’t know that saving local varieties was important. Things changed when Adhikari got the opportunity to attend a meeting of Nepal’s national association of community seed banks in Kathmandu. It was here that he understood the importance of native seeds and crops, and decided to join the movement, already in its 25th year. The farmers learned that these varieties were not only tolerant to extreme weather and pests, but the conservation of their genetic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

