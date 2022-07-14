Environment Agency seeks jail for polluting water bosses

From BBC
Top executives of England’s water companies should face jail when serious incidents of pollution occur, the Environment Agency said on Thursday.
The call came after the regulator’s latest annual assessment showed a decline in performance on pollution for most of England’s water and sewage companies.
The agency reported 62 “serious pollution incidents” last year, up from 44 the year before as performance on pollution fell to the lowest level since 2013.
This year Southern Water and South West Water were given the lowest rating of one star, while four companies got only two stars – meaning they require significant improvement.
Only three – Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent Water and United Utilities – received the highest rating of four stars.
As well as calling for jail time for chief executives and board members “whose companies are responsible for the most serious incidents”, the Environment Agency wants the courts to impose much higher fines. It noted that they often amounted to less than a chief executive’s salary.
“It’s appalling that water companies’ performance on pollution has hit a new low,” said Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency.
“Company directors let this happen. We plan to make it too painful for them to continue like this.”
The EA rates water companies taking into account the number and severity of pollution incidents, the self-reporting of these incidents and the use