Small mammals stranded by hydropower dams die out surprisingly fast: Study

The Chiew Larn reservoir in southern Thailand looks like it’s been part of the landscape for millennia. Ancient limestone karst cliffs rise from its waters, and emerald-hued forested islands dot its surface. But the 165-square-kilometer (64-square-mile) reservoir is entirely man-made, formed in 1987 when the government of Thailand built a hydropower dam and flooded the mountainous Khlong Saeng River Valley. As the water levels rose, forested peaks were transformed into more than 100 islands, inhabited by newly stranded animals that once roamed the entire valley. By this means, the reservoir not only created the conditions to generate power, it also created an impromptu wild laboratory in which biologists could study the impacts of fragmentation on forest fauna. Now, researchers tracking species diversity on the islands over the past three decades have documented the loss of nearly all small mammal species. Isolated from mainland forests and other islands, each small mammal assemblage declined rapidly, culminating in the dominance of a single invasive species: the Malayan field rat (Rattus tiomanicus). The team published their results recently in the journal Current Biology. A Malayan field rat (Rattus tiomanicus) in a small mammal trap. By 2020, this species accounted for 97% of small mammal captures. Image courtesy of Jonathan Moore The complete collapse of a mammal community within such a short time frame is “very rare” and is stark evidence of how forest fragmentation quickens the pace of extinction, according to Jonathan Moore, lead author of the study and Ph.D. candidate at the University…This article was originally published on Mongabay

