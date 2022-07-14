Social support helps orphaned elephants 'cope'

From BBC
Young, orphaned elephants appear to benefit, physically and measurably, from the “support” of other young elephants.
This insight comes from a study that analysed stress hormones in elephants that had lost their mothers.
The aim was to work out the physical impact of that loss over a long period.
Elephants with more similarly aged ‘friends’ in their group had lower stress hormone levels.
The findings suggest that this “social support” might reduce the stress caused by the loss of a mother in these intelligent and highly social animals. As the scientists put it in their research paper: Social relationships have physiological impacts.
The research was led by Jenna Parker, an ecologist from Colorado State University. “If you’re out in the field, watching elephants, you can just tell that family life is everything,” she told BBC News. “Calves are never more than maybe ten metres from their mother until they’re about eight or nine years old.
“And if some of the elephants [in a group] go off, you’ll hear them calling to one another. They want to know where each other are all the time.”
The sad foundation of this study is that, between 2009 and 2013, there was a marked increase in poaching for ivory in the two reserves in Kenya where this study took place. It left many young elephants orphaned. One piece of research from the same group revealed the social consequences of that – calves that lost their mothers generally faced more aggression from other