Scientists call for end to violence against Amazon communities, environmental defenders

Scientists and conservationists are calling for action to stop violence against Indigenous peoples, local communities and environmental defenders across the Amazon region in South America. The Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation, a scientific society with more than 900 members in 67 countries, urged governments across the region and the international community to take action in a declaration presented July 14 at the end of the association’s annual meeting in Cartagena, Colombia. “It is important for scientists, conservation practitioners, NGOs, and other conservation stakeholders to amplify [Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities, IPLC] voices and place IPLC agendas in the spotlight and strengthen the official agencies responsible for sustaining their social rights,” the association noted in its Cartagena Declaration. Joao Campos-Silva presenting the Cartagena Declaration at the ATBC meeting. Image courtesy of Yadvinder Malhi. Latin America has been the most dangerous region in the world for IPLCs and environmentalists for years. Global Witness, a London-based NGO, documented 227 killings worldwide in 2020 and nearly three quarters were in Latin America. Colombia, Brazil and Peru accounted for 40% of the global total. “The violence against Indigenous People and Local Communities (IPLCs) and especially against environmental defenders may be strengthened and amplified in the near future as a consequence of the alignment of illegal resource extraction – for instance through fisheries, mining, logging – and drug trafficking,” the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation (ATBC) highlighted in its declaration. ATBC is calling for governments to strengthen IPLC sovereignty over their territories, develop cross-border…This article was originally published on Mongabay

