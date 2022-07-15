Tory leadership race: Where do candidates stand on net zero goal?

From BBC
It was until recently regarded as settled policy, supported by all major political parties and written into UK law.
The policy called for “net zero”, the rapid reduction in climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions so we stopped putting more emissions into the atmosphere than we took out.
But the combination of a cost of living crisis and the need to find a new prime minister has called into question Britain’s commitment to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
That’s despite there being clear consensus among scientists that immediate action is needed if we are to have a chance of keeping global temperature rises below 1.5C, and reduce the risk of severe consequences from climate change.
None of the five remaining contenders in the Conservative leadership contest openly questions the science on which the net zero policies are based: that humans are warming the planet at an accelerating rate.
But differences emerge over whether net zero represents an opportunity or a cost, what should be done, and crucially how fast change should happen.
At hustings on Wednesday, each of the remaining leadership candidates were asked to spell out whether they remained committed to the goal of reaching net zero by 2050.
According to a source in the room, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt said they would honour the 2050 commitment, which is written into the Climate Change Act (2019). Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch