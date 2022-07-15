Young Māori divers hunt invasive crown-of-thorns starfish to save coral reefs

RAROTONGA, Cook Islands – Every Saturday, a group of Cook Island Māori youth slide into scuba gear, grab sticks from the ironwood trees (Casuarina equisetifolia) growing along Rarotonga’s beachfront, and head to the reef surrounding the island. Their mission; to dive for invasive taramea (crown-of-thorns starfish, Acanthaster planci). Adult taramea span 25-35 centimeters (10-14 inches) and are densely encrusted with sharp, venomous thorns. To eat, they slide their stomachs out through their mouths to digest the coral’s living tissue. When there are too many of them in an area, the rich colors and textures of a healthy reef are replaced by a dull seascape of coral skeletons, where few other species can survive. Underwater, when the divers spot one of these coral-consuming predators, they slide their stick underneath to dislodge it, stow it in a mesh bag, and continue the hunt. A diver spears a crown-of-thorns starfish (taramea) with a sharp stick attached to a string with a stopper at the other end. Image courtesy of Konini Rongo. When the diving’s done, the team brings their catch ashore. Later, they’ll bury the starfish whole as fertilizer in gardens, compost, and under plantings of the native ‘ūtū (king banana, Musa troglodytarum). These gardens are part of the local environmental organization Kōrero O Te `Ōrau (KO)’s reforestation and food security project. “It’s great to be out on the water so much – especially [when we have] very clear objectives,” said Winton Herman, a young volunteer for KO’s Project Taramea and marine biology…This article was originally published on Mongabay

