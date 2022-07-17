Climate change: Heat deaths could triple by 2050

From BBC
Heat-related deaths will triple over coming decades without government action on overheating in our homes, warn its advisors on climate change.
The alert comes amid the first UK red extreme heat warning, with potentially life-threatening record highs near 40C expected as far north as York.
As many as 4.6 million homes overheat, according to a recent survey – and that’s just in England.
But until this summer no rules governed overheating in new buildings.
“We’ve been telling the government for over 10 years that we are nothing like well enough prepared in the UK for the really hot weather we are seeing now,” Baroness Brown, deputy chair of the Climate Change Committee, told the BBC.
“We really do need to address the overheating risk in peoples’ homes.”
The Climate Change Committee says that more than half a million new homes liable to overheating have been built in the UK since it first raised the issue almost a decade ago.
While the Met Office classes heatwaves as “extreme weather events”, scientific research shows that climate change is making them more likely.
Heatwaves caused an additional 2,000 deaths in 2020, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
Much of the risk to health is from heat inside our homes, yet the government only brought in regulation requiring new build homes to be tested for overheating in June this year.
The lack of regulation is visible in the country’s housing stock, says James Prestwich of the Chartered