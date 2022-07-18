Amid rising pressure, Indonesia’s sea-based communities adapt to change

For decades, the nomadic Bajo people have crisscrossed the seas of Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia. But due to pollution, climate change, overfishing and other harmful practices, their way of life is under threat. “The Bajo population increases, but resources are declining day by day,” Andar Halim, a member of a Bajo community in Indonesia’s Wakatobi island chain, off the province of Southeast Sulawesi, says in a recent documentary about the Bajo, titled The Call from the Sea. “Without good regulations for the ocean, I am certain that in the future, my son, Halim, will not be a fisherman like his grandfather.” The 15-minute documentary, by U.S. filmmaker Taylor McNulty, shows how Andar’s community, which previously lived in traditional leppa boats in which they would travel between fishing areas, has shifted to floating houses with walls of bamboo and rattan resting on stilts driven into the seabed. The Bajo community has shifted from living in traditional leppa boats to floating houses with walls of bamboo and rattan resting on stilts driven into the seabed. Image by Collin Key via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). The Bajo are among the many sea-based communities whose traditional way of life is under threat from pressures on the ocean and its resources. A 2018 study by the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) found that more than a third of 1,067 inspected coral reef sites were damaged. Only 70 were rated as “very good.” Human activities such as blast fishing that leads to pollution and the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

