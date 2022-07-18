Red-hot demand for ipê wood coincides with deforestation hubs in Brazil

The highest rates of illegal exploitation of ipê trees are found in areas of the Brazilian Amazon where deforestation is skyrocketing. Increasing domestic consumption and exports have encouraged the felling of these threatened tropical hardwood species, with demand outstripping the authorized supply and leading to destruction of the forest. More than 80% of the ipê wood that’s traded, from the genus Handroanthus, comes from 20 municipalities that are hotspots for deforestation. According to Mongabay’s findings, these municipalities accounted for deforestation alerts covering 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) from January to mid-June this year alone — an area an eighth the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Among these municipalities are those that routinely top the list for the highest deforestation rates in Brazil, including Altamira in the state of Pará, Colniza (Mato Grosso), Lábrea (Amazonas) and Porto Velho (Rondônia). In practice, according to the Institute of Forest and Agricultural Management and Certification (Imaflora), an NGO, the hunt for ipê has spread out from the so-called Arc of Deforestation, where the trees have become rare or disappeared altogether, into public lands and protected areas. Geographic evolution of the logging frontier in the Brazilian Amazon, highlighting the main ipê exploitation hubs in 1998, at left, and in 2018. Image courtesy of by Lentini et al./Imaflora (2021). On average, each hectare of forest yields only 0.5 cubic meters of ipê wood, or about 7 cubic feet per acre. “That’s why illegal tree ‘miners’ enter the Amazon: logging, transportation, environmental and labor crimes,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

