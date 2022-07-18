Turtle DNA database traces illegal shell trade to poaching hotspots

A hawksbill turtle’s protective shell is in some ways its greatest weakness. Exquisitely patterned and thick enough to sculpt, hawksbill shells are the most popular type of tortoiseshell, a material coveted for centuries to make all manner of objects, from jewelry and trinkets, to spectacle frames and an entire genre of Japanese handicrafts called bekko. Although all such products are now banned from international trade under CITES, the global convention on the wildlife trade, persistent demand stokes an illegal trade that’s pushing the critically endangered species toward extinction. Up until now, unscrupulous traders and poachers have been able to stay one step ahead of law enforcement because it’s hard to trace the geographic origin of the thousands of tortoiseshell products confiscated globally each year. But with the launch of a new marine turtle DNA database, known as ShellBank, the tables might be turning. And it comes not a moment too soon. Scientists estimate that humans have killed some 9 million hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata) over the past 180 years, mainly for their shells. As a result, their numbers are down 75% from historic levels and recent population assessments estimate fewer than 25,000 adult females remain in the wild. Despite bans, tortoiseshell items are still frequently sold worldwide. These were photographed for sale in Latin America & the Caribbean. Photo © Hal Brindley / TravelforWildlife.com ShellBank is an initiative led by WWF in cooperation with governments, nonprofits, academic institutions and communities. It’s touted as the world’s first global, accessible repository of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

