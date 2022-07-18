UK heatwave: Why is it so hot in the UK?

From BBC
The Met Office says we could see Britain’s hottest recorded temperature within hours, an extraordinary milestone.
So why are we seeing such brutal temperatures? Most climate scientists say the answer is climate change.
The Met Office estimates that the extreme heat we will be seeing over the next couple of days has been made ten times more likely because of it.
We are being warned it could pose a life-threatening risk to even normally healthy people, and just look at the impact it is having in our hospitals, schools and transport systems.
Now remember, this is happening when average world temperatures have only risen just over 1C beyond levels seen before many parts of the world became industrialised.
One degree doesn’t sound much, does it? But we’re living in the hottest period for 125,000 years, according to the UN’s climate science body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
We know what’s behind this – the greenhouse gas emissions caused by our burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas, which trap heat in our atmosphere. They have helped push the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to the highest levels seen for 2 million years, according to the IPCC.
So where is our climate headed?
The target set by the UN is to limit global temperature increases to 1.5C higher than pre-industrial levels. It says that should avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate change.
To do that, emissions need to have