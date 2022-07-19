Australia's environment in 'shocking' decline, report finds

From BBC

Australia’s environment is in a “shocking” state and faces further decline from amplifying threats, according to an anticipated report.

The survey of Australia’s ecological systems – conducted every five years – found widespread abrupt changes.

These can be blamed on climate change, habitat loss, invasive species, pollution and mining, it said.

The threats are not being adequately managed – meaning they are on track to cause more problems.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek called it a “shocking document”, vowing to implement new policies and laws.

The 2,000-page State of the Environment report, commissioned by the government, found or reiterated:

Nineteen ecosystems are on the brink of collapseThere are now more non-native plant species in Australia than native onesAustralia has lost more species to extinction than any other continentAll bar one category of environment examined has deteriorated since 2016, and more than half are now in a “poor” state.

“We’re going to lose the Australia that we grew up with, for future generations, if we don’t truly start dealing with some of the environmental problems,” one of the report’s chief authors, Dr Ian Cresswell, told the Australian Associated Press.

The koala and gang-gang cockatoo are among more than 200 animal and plant species with upgraded threats since 2016. Many of those species are unique to Australia.

In recent years, Australia has suffered severe drought, historic bushfires, successive years of record-breaking floods, and six mass bleaching events on the Great Barrier Reef.

“In previous reports, we’ve been largely talking about the impacts of climate in the future

