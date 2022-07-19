Beaver protection fears after law delay in England

From BBC
Plans to give beavers legal protection from being captured, killed, injured or disturbed without a licence in England have been delayed.
Legislation was due to be introduced on Tuesday but the government instead said it would come “in due course”.
The Wildlife Trusts said the decision to delay put the reintroduction of beavers to the wild “in jeopardy”.
The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has raised concerns over the future management of beaver populations.
Eurasian beavers, which were once widespread but hunted to extinction 400 years ago, have been reintroduced at sites across Britain.
The first wild beavers were released in Scotland in 2009, where the species was granted legal protection 10 years later.
In England, the government is hoping to introduce an amendment to the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 that would protect beavers from October.
The proposed amendment comes as the wider release of beavers into the wild is currently being considered.
This month, the Wildlife Trusts, which have overseen the release of Eurasian beavers across Britain, have seen beaver kits born in Cheshire, Derbyshire and Dorset and they have highlighted the work beavers do in holding water on the land during the current heatwave.
They are now calling for an explanation about why the move was delayed.
Craig Bennett, Chief Executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Clarity around legal protections for beavers are crucial if populations are to recover and thrive long term – it is extremely disappointing that this legislation has been brought to