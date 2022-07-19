Between six ferns: New tropical fern species described by science

Researchers have described six species of ferns new to science from the tropical forests of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, all in the genus Danaea. “The described species are no tiny or unnoticeable creatures. They range from 20cm to 2m tall” — from 8-79 inches — “and some of them are very common locally,” Janina Keskiniva, a doctoral researcher from the University of Turku in Finland, described the ferns in the journal Kew Bulletin, said in a statement. Danaea gracilis is a small (10cm) fern found along the Pacific coast from Ecuador through Colombia to southern Panama. The fern grows inside protected areas and appears to be relatively abundant with no looming threats to its subpopulations. Photo by Patrick Blanc from Keskiniva & Tuomisto 2022 Although these species have just been formally described, most of them had been preserved as specimens going back years and even decades ago — some as far back as the 1800s. Botanists have long collected plants in the field and deposited them in a herbarium, a place where dried plant samples are kept for future studies and record keeping. Researchers digging through the old Danaea samples were researching ecology and evolution with the goal of understanding the biodiversity of Amazon ferns. Because tropical ferns are still poorly studied, this deep dive into the preserved ferns has yielded several new species. Danaea stricta, grows in Panama and on the Pacific side of the Andes in Colombia, in the Chocó region. This fern has only been collected in five locations, suggesting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay