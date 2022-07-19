In Brazil, an Indigenous group turns a day of grief into a celebration of life

He’s called Bilibeu, Saint Bilibeu, or even Bilibreu. Carved of wood and painted with tar, this saint is said to bring fertility to the earth, to animals, and to women. He’s worshipped every year by the Akroá Gamella Indigenous people who live on the land between the municipalities of Viana, Matinha and Penalva in the Brazilian state of Maranhão. “Bilibeu lives in the forests, the creeks, the sky and among us,” says Maria Roxa Akroá Gamella, a local shaman. The ritual, composed of elements from Catholicism, lasts for four days and features a race that, this year, went on for 12 hours. The idea is to travel through all the villages in the territory and do justice to the Akroá Gamella by saying “our feet are our scriptures.” It’s meant to affirm that the invasion of traditional lands that occurred from the 1960s to the 1980s doesn’t invalidate the ownership by Indigenous people from time immemorial. “People did this in the old times. They walked to visit all four corners of the territory every year,” says Borges Akroá Gamella. When the Bilibeu “hounds” visit their homes, people offer “game,” usually chickens, pigs and cachaça liquor. Image by Ana Mendes. The carved saint watches from the lap of Maria do Carmo Akroá Gamella as the mast is lowered in the village of Cajueiro Piraí. Image by Ana Mendes. Considered extinct by the Brazilian government, the Akroá Gamella were referred to as mulattos, or a mixed-race people, for decades. Because their identity…This article was originally published on Mongabay

