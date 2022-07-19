White rhino conservation project attempts paradigm shift by including local community

TSHOLOTSHO, Zimbabwe – Two men crouch beside a pile of rhino dung, using their bare hands to break apart the drying lumps to search for the remnants of the animal’s last meal. “There are some nice thick grasses in here,” says Daniel Terblanche, recording his observations on his phone camera and then sending the video clip to a wildlife vet in Zimbabwe’s resort city of Victoria Falls, more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) to the north. “Cool, mission accomplished,” he says to his companion, Bokani Mpofu. Dung analysis is one of the less glamorous tasks that are part of the job of the “Cobras”, a crack anti-poaching unit recently formed to protect what will soon be a new population of white rhinos (Ceratotherium simum) released for the first time in Zimbabwe into a 200-hectare (494-acre) wholly community-owned area. Terblanche, a British army veteran, recruited and trained the Cobras; Mpofu is one of them. Daniel Terblanche, right, and Bokani Mpofu examine rhino dung to check whether the rhinos are adapting to eating grasses in their new home. Image by Ryan Truscott for Mongabay. The grass in this particular dollop of dung includes couch grass (Cynodon dactylon), a native green species that grows ankle-high among the golden grasses that sway beneath the camel thorn and leadwood trees. It is encouraging. It shows that the first two rhinos are adapting to their new habitat, which lies more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) from their previous one on the privately-owned Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay