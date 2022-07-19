Wildlife ‘rehabbers’ wage a herculean fight for a noble cause

Driving down a quiet street in Idaho Falls in the spring of 2021, I hadn’t yet noticed the wide gap between wildlife’s various needs and the slim ranks of wildlife rehabilitators. But then I saw a crow, hobbling and off balance, on the side of the road. I pulled over and approached slowly, hoping that when I got near, the bird would fly away. When it didn’t, I eased closer. The glossy black feathers on its right side were disheveled, and its wing hung at an awkward angle. Its left leg dragged as it tried to hop away from me. Without much of a plan, I put on a pair of work gloves, caught the bird, and placed it in a box in my car. Although I didn’t know it at the time, only two licensed wildlife rehabilitators work in all of eastern Idaho. The only option I knew of was the Idaho Fish and Game Department (IDFG), so I called, and although sympathetic, they didn’t have the resources to help. After conducting a follow-up phone interview in 2022, it’s easier to understand why. “They [wildlife rehabilitators] are important,” said James Brower, IDFG’s regional communications manager. “At Fish and Game we manage [wildlife] populations on a populations scale, not individuals. We’re animal lovers ourselves, so when it’s possible and feasible to take wild animals to a rehab center, we will do that.” But in the case of the crow, it wasn’t. A black bear cub rescued by Idaho Black Bear…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay