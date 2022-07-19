Worries and whispers in Vietnam’s NGO community after activist’s sentencing

The imprisonment of a high-profile Vietnamese environmental activist on tax-related charges has had a chilling effect across the country’s NGO community. One NGO leader, identified by the pseudonymous initials H.C. because they said they feared being targeted, said they were considering closing down their organization: “I think the leaders of many NGOs, and of course particularly environmental ones, are thinking the same thing, and are very unsettled and scared.” Other civil society actors declined to comment for this story, even anonymously. On June 17, a Hanoi court sentenced Nguy Thi Khanh, arguably Vietnam’s best-known environmental advocate, to two years in jail for tax evasion. In 2018, Khanh, founder of the Hanoi-based Green Innovation and Development Center (GreenID), became the first Vietnamese national to win a Goldman Environmental Prize. She was awarded for her work in collaboration with the Vietnamese government on its seventh Power Development Plan to reduce the country’s dependence on coal-fired power while increasing the planned share of renewable energy. This shift reduced Vietnam’s carbon emissions by an estimated 115 million metric tons annually. In the meantime, Vietnam has developed the most extensive solar energy capacity in Southeast Asia. Khanh Nguy Thi received the Goldman Environmental prize in 2018. Image courtesy Goldman Environmental Prize. Khanh is also a co-founder of the Vietnam Sustainable Energy Alliance and a board member of the Network of Vietnamese non-government organizations on Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (VNGO-EVFTA). Khanh was lionized by Vietnamese media following her Goldman Prize win. In 2019, GreenID was named…This article was originally published on Mongabay

