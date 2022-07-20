Ban on use of destructive net fails to make an impact in Indonesia, experts say

NATUNA/JAKARTA, Indonesia — A year after it was introduced as a replacement for a type of fishing net long seen as unsustainable, the square-mesh seine net has prompted concerns from fisheries experts in Indonesia. The jaring tarik berkantong net was meant to be the less-destructive successor to the widely used cantrang net, which the Indonesian fisheries ministry effectively banned in July 2021. On paper, there are clear differences between the two: the jaring tarik berkantong has a square-shaped mesh, with a mesh size of 5 centimeters (2 inches), making it less likely for baby fish to be caught than in the diamond-meshed cantrang, with a mesh size of 2.5 cm (1 in). “Of course, there’s hope that the replacement has had some impact because the ministry must have done their research” when introducing it, said Oktavianto Darmono, a marine researcher at the think tank Fisheries Resource Center of Indonesia (FRCI). “But if you ask me if the impact has been significant, frankly speaking, no.” An inspection aboard a fishing boat, the KM Sinar Samudra, to check for the use of the banned cantrang fishing net. Image by Yogi Eka Sahputra/Mongabay Indonesia. In the year since the change was imposed, reports have been published and submitted to the fisheries ministry about violations related to the use of both cantrang and its replacement. In a recent interview with Mongabay, Oktavianto said the only difference between cantrang and jaring tarik berkantong is the shape of the mesh. In practice, both nets are dragged…This article was originally published on Mongabay

