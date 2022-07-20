Cheetahs set to prowl India for the first time in 70 years

From BBC
For the first time in 70 years, India’s forests will be home to cheetahs.
Eight of them are set to arrive in August from Namibia, home to one of the world’s largest populations of the wild cat.
Their return comes decades after India’s indigenous population was declared officially extinct in 1952.
The world’s fastest land animal, the cheetah can reach speeds of 70 miles (113km) an hour.
Classified as a vulnerable species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, only around 7,000 are left in the wild worldwide.
Officials announced the agreement after spending the past two years working on how to transport the animals after India’s supreme court decided in 2020 that they could be reintroduced in a “carefully chosen location”.
The first arrivals will make their home in the state of Madhya Pradesh at Kuno-Palpur National Park, selected for its cheetah-friendly terrain.
The timing of the move is expected to occur as the nation celebrates 75 years of independence.
“Completing 75 glorious years of independence with restoring the fastest terrestrial flagship species, the cheetah, in India, will rekindle the ecological dynamics of the landscape,” India’s environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, said in a social media post.
Despite the animal’s lightning-quick speeds, a combination of hunting, habitat loss and food scarcity led to the cheetah’s disappearance in India. It is the only large mammal to become extinct in the country since its independence from British rule.
