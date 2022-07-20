Tigers may avoid extinction, but we must aim higher (commentary)

Having spent 27 years as a wild cat scientist, I have been fortunate to run my fingers through the coarse fur of a 170 kg tiger while wrapping a GPS collar around its neck. Even better luck, I’ve lived to tell the tale of a tiger mauling after an unsuccessful collaring expedition. Suffice it to say, I live and breathe tigers. But even I was extremely skeptical that the world could achieve the grandly ambitious goal set at the 2010 Global Tiger Summit of doubling tiger numbers, or reaching 6,000 individuals, by 2022. At the time, just 3,200 wild tigers remained. The Global Tiger Summit goal was almost facetious, and a 30-year trajectory was far more realistic. Due to recent successes, however, I’ve changed my tune. Just recently, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world’s flora and fauna conservation authority, published a Red List Assessment for tigers, suggesting the species’ numbers have likely increased by 40%, from 3,200 in 2015 to 4,500 in 2022. I have genuinely not been this enthusiastic about the species’ future in decades. A Bengal tiger crossing a road in India. Image by Rohit Varma via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). But before exclaiming “mission accomplished,” let’s put this victory into context. Data suggest there are more wild tigers, but this may be due to scientists doing a better job of counting them. Nevertheless, the take-home message is that global tiger numbers have not declined and have possibly increased since the last IUCN assessment…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay