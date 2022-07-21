Cut off from Sundarbans and denied compensation, Bangladesh communities face arrest

Authorities in Bangladesh have been slammed for harassment and lack of compassion after arresting 59 people from forest-dependent communities for violating a ban on entering the Sundarbans, the world’s biggest mangrove forest. The arrests occurred in June, the first month since the ban came into force. The controversial policy is expected to last three months, from June to August, to protect the region’s wildlife during their breeding season, according to officials. But the ban has left some 600,000 people who have traditionally relied on resources from the Sundarbans completely deprived of their means of livelihood overnight. Compounding the problem, the government still hasn’t given out the promised compensation meant to tide the communities over during the ban. “Since birth, I have seen my father go to the forest almost every day to fish, collect crabs or golpata [nipa palm, Nypa fruticans], or extract honey,” says Serajul Islam, 42, from the village of Datina Khali, close to the forest in the Satkhira Range of the Sundarbans. “I joined him when I became an adult. My family’s livelihood is totally dependent on the forest,” he says. “Without compensation, we have no other option but to enter the forest. Does the government want us to starve?” The ban has left some 600,000 people who have traditionally relied on resources from the Sundarbans completely deprived of their means of livelihood overnight. Image courtesy of Bangladesh Forest Department. Of the 600,000 people who depend directly or indirectly on the Sundarbans’ resources for their livelihood, 12,000…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay