Neutron star chaser: Telescope spots dead suns crash

From BBC
Scientists have developed a new telescope to detect the collisions of dead suns known as neutron stars.
The process is thought to create the heavy metals in the Universe including gold and platinum.
The stars are made from a substance that is so heavy that a small teaspoon weighs four billion tonnes.
I went to see this instrument high in the mountains that allows astronomers to effectively crack open a neutron star to see what is inside.
I met Prof Danny Steeghs, of Warwick University, on the volcanic island of La Palma, Spain. The clouds spread like a white fleecy carpet below us.
The telescope is on a mountain peak, home to a dozen instruments of all shapes and sizes, each studying different phenomena. They gleam in the late afternoon, straw-coloured sunlight scattered across the peak like white and silver sculptures.
This latest addition allows scientists to see neutron stars “being smashed together and observe the rich material that comes out of this explosion,” Danny, who leads the project, tells me.
It was in this environment in space where heavy elements like gold and platinum began to be formed billions of years ago – material that ended up in stars and planets like ours.
Danny’s telescope system is more like artillery than art. As the twin domes open, they reveal two jet-black batteries of eight cylindrical telescopes bolted together. They look like menacing rocket launchers. Each battery covers every patch of sky above it by rapidly