Restoring Mexico’s ‘Garden of Eden’ is a process of deep regeneration

As it sets, the sun lights up the waters of Lake Catemaco before disappearing behind the shoulder of a rainforest-covered volcano in Mexico's Los Tuxtlas region. The waterfront is filled with tourists enjoying the final rays of the day. Many of them might have come here to visit the "sorcerers" who perform cleansings and healings in what's often called the country's mythical land, tierra mitica. This southern part of the state of Veracruz is where Mesoamerica's first advanced civilization, known as the Olmecs, emerged sometime around 1200 B.C. "The name Olmec was given to these people much later by the Aztecs, who still considered the region sacred and relied on it for rubber and other goods," says Julio Gómez Hernández, an anthropologist at Mexico's National School of Anthropology and History (ENAH) who has worked in Los Tuxtlas for more than 25 years. Tackling deforestation Los Tuxtlas, physically defined by a small but tight range of more than 300 volcanic peaks hugging Mexico's Atlantic coast, with Lake Catemaco at its center, is also the northernmost limit of tropical rainforests in the Americas. It's home to more than 2,600 species of plants and more than 800 species of vertebrates, and is a major winter migratory haven for waterfowl from across the continent. That makes it a place of high cultural and historical value and a natural area of great biological and hydrological importance, according to Hernández. In 1998, the Mexican government declared Los Tuxtlas a protected national reserve, and in 2006 UNESCO…

