‘The sea means everything’: Q&A with deep-sea mining opponent Debbie Ngawera-Packer

In late June, New Zealand parliamentarian and Māori activist Debbie Ngawera-Packer boarded an international flight to begin a 40-hour journey to Lisbon to attend the U.N. Ocean Conference. At various side events taking place during the week of the conference, including a youth-led march, Ngawera-Packer spoke ardently about her deep-rooted beliefs that deep-sea mining — a proposed activity that seeks to extract large quantities of minerals from the seabed — should not take place in any part of the ocean. According to her, there’s little possibility of mining not causing irreparable damage to the marine environment. “[H]ow could you live with yourself if you had to go to your children and say, ‘I’m sorry, we’ve wrecked your ocean. I’m not quite sure how we’re going to cure it.’ I just couldn’t do it,” Ngawera-Packer told Mongabay in Lisbon. Ngawera-Packer, who hails from Pātea, a small town in South Taranaki on the North Island, has spent more than two decades in leadership roles, including serving for more than 11 years as the kaiarataki, or leader, of the Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust, a governing body of the Ngāti Ruanui iwi, or people, of South Taranaki. She also served a three-year term as deputy mayor of South Taranaki, and now acts as co-leader of the Māori Party, with which she won a seat in the national parliament in 2020. Throughout her political career, Ngawera-Packer has worked to advance social justice issues, including better access to health care and poverty alleviation, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

