Bolsonaro’s new deforestation data board sparks fear of censorship of forest loss, fires

This past June, scientists and researchers gathered outside the office of INPE, Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research, in the municipality of São José dos Campos. They were there to protest against the government’s decision to create a new thematic advisory board, headed by the Ministry of Environment, to classify deforestation and forest data from INPE — a task the institute can do, and already does, by itself. Critics say the new board, which doesn’t include any INPE members, could censor data considered damaging to President’s Jair Bolsonaro bid for reelection later this year. “[The protest] was a response from our community of scientists, engineers, researchers, and technicians in light of another attempt of the Bolsonaro government to interfere in INPE’s activities,” said Acioli Olivo, vice president of SindCT, the union for science and technology workers in the federal government. “This government, throughout its three-and-a-half-year term, has led a series of attacks on INPE,” he told Mongabay by phone. Since taking office at the start of 2019, the Bolsonaro administration has pursued an anti-environmental agenda, blocking budgets and regulations aimed at protecting Brazilian biomes and backing new legislation in Congress to expand mining, logging and farming on protected lands, including Indigenous reserves. Fires next to the border of the Kaxarari Indigenous Territory in the state of Amazonas. INPE’s satellite systems detect these heat spots to help both inspection actions and to calculate annual deforestation and forest fire rates in the Amazon Rainforest. Image © Christian Braga/Greenpeace. INPE has provided publicly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay