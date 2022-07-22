Children 'unprepared' for life on heating planet

From BBC
Children should be taught climate change in more depth and in all subjects, experts and students themselves have told BBC News.
Current teaching is leaving children unprepared to live in a warming world, they warn.
The extreme heat and wildfires in the UK this week could be normal in the coming decades, scientists say.
Children currently study climate change in-depth in GCSE geography and science.
But teenage campaigners say that because climate change is affecting all parts of our lives, it should be taught in all subjects.
Campaigner Scarlett Westbrook,18, wants significant changes to the curriculum. She wrote the first student-written bill for Parliament to change the Education Act.
Children deserve to be fully prepared for life and work on a heating planet, she told BBC News from Birmingham.
“Climate change isn’t just about natural history. It’s about people, it’s about economics, politics, history and arts – and we need to learn that too,” she says.
Teenagers in a Liverpool school told BBC News they don’t feel prepared.
“There’s not enough information about it, we don’t get told enough or taught enough. We’re going in blind,” explains Harry at St Hilda’s school.
Geography teacher Jordan Davies says his GCSE lessons teach climate change in a lot of depth, but his department goes even further to ensure children understand the topic.
A survey by campaign group Teach the Future found that 51% of teachers think their subject does not teach climate change in a meaningful or