Industrial soy drives deforestation spike in southeastern Brazil, satellite images show

Deforestation is rising in a vulnerable part of the Amazon rainforest due to increased activity by industrial agricultural producers, who are burning down large pieces of territory to create new plantations. A new report from NGO Amazon Conservation analyzed satellite data in the southeastern state of Mato Grosso, discovering surprising amounts of deforestation connected to fires started by what appears to be industrial soy producers. “It’s rare to see these areas being recently deforested to be cultivated for soy,” Raquel Carvalho de Lima of Brazil’s Life Center Institute (ICV) told Mongabay, “but we’re seeing lots of deforestation going on.” Land cleared for soy in Mato Grosso. (Photo courtesy of GRID-Arendal/Flickr) The report said there have been at least 42,000 hectares (over 100,000 acres) of “direct” soy deforestation in Mato Grosso since 2020, meaning primary forest in those areas was cleared with fire for the sole purpose of cultivating soy. The state has been one of the hardest-hit by deforestation in Brazil, with 1.7 million hectares (over 4.2 million acres) being illegally cleared between 2012 and 2017, according to ICV. It’s also home to the Xingu Indigenous territory, where several Indigenous communities and protected areas have also been impacted by deforestation. Over the last 15 years, soy has been thought to have a limited impact on this phenomenon thanks to a moratorium that prohibits the purchase of soy from land that was cleared after 2008. Since the moratorium’s implementation in 2006, around 98% of soy moving through the supply chain has…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay