Where do the guitarfish go? Scientists and fishers team up to find out

In late March and early April this year, researchers from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands teamed up with fishers, conservationists and scientists in Guinea-Bissau to catch, study, sample and release more than 50 sharks and rays off the coast of the West African country. The team, which included experts from the Guinea-Bissau-based Institute of Biodiversity and Protected Areas (IBAP), took blood and other tissue samples from the animals for DNA analyses, determined their sex and maturity, and looked for signs they recently gave birth. In all, the animals belonged to 10 different species, including the smalltooth stingray (Dasyatis rudis), scalloped hammerhead shark (Sphyrna lewini), tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier) and bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas). The team conducted the research in the Bijagós Archipelago, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve that covers 88 islands spread across 12,950 square kilometers (5,000 square miles). The region has struggled with fisheries management for decades: illegal fishing is pervasive among foreign-owned industrial vessels, according to a 2018 paper, and small-scale fishing continues to operate within marine protected areas. “As taking the animal from the water is stressful, we want to make the effort as quick as possible, but at the same time make sure that we can learn as much from the animal as possible,” team leader Guido Leurs, from the University of Groningen, said in an email. The second blackchin guitarfish to be tagged with a satellite transmitter in the Bijagós Archipelago. The guitarfish is released by fisher Igualdino Titi and Guido Leurs (researcher). In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

