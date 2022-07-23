Climate change: How to talk to a denier

From BBC
Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
What can you do when the people closest to you believe climate change is a hoax?
It was during school pick-up a few years ago that Lance Lawson first asked his father about his views on global warming.
“He basically told me something along the lines of ‘It’s nonsense’,” Lance recalls.
His dad spoke of unscrupulous politicians “fearmongering” for electoral gain. Climate change, he told Lance, was completely “overblown”.
Lance, now 21, lives with his father, Brian Anderson, in the US state of Florida. He was just a teenager when that conversation happened, but it made a huge impression on him.
“My father is a very smart man,” he says. “So I assumed that, if my father is telling me this, then it must be true.”
But, as time went on, Lance started realising his father’s views weren’t backed by scientific evidence – and he decided to challenge him.
“Whenever he drove me to school, I would give my own argument, and he would downplay the evidence. It would force me to acquire new evidence, and that cycle helped expand my own understanding.”
If someone close to you believes climate change is a hoax, you may find it hard to do what Lance did.
Maybe you fear confrontation, maybe you simply don’t know how to explain the basic science of global warming.