Giant Lovell radio telescope at Jodrell Bank to become space light show

Giant Lovell radio telescope at Jodrell Bank to become space light show

From BBC

Image source, Bluedot

The UK’s largest radio telescope – the Lovell telescope at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire – is being turned into a light and sound show.

For the first time since 2019, at the Bluedot festival, the giant radio telescope will take centre stage.

Images from space, including some stunning pictures from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope will be beamed on to its 249ft (76m) dish.

“We’ll use that dish as a huge film screen,” said Prof Teresa Anderson.

The astrophysicist and director of the Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre explained: “We’ll project on to it some of the latest data from the Sun and beautiful images of the Moon.”

Image source, Bluedot

Prof Anderson and her husband, the physicist Prof Tim O’Brien from University of Manchester, co-founded the festival and have created an accompanying a soundtrack using recordings from space.

The show they developed for the Lovell telescope is called Sky’s Eye View.

It includes time-lapse sequences of:

the surface and atmosphere of the Sun, taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory and the Solar and Heliospheric Observatoryimages of Earth from Nasa’s Blue Marble Next Generation satellite datanear and far sides’ pictures of the Moon

The soundtrack features recordings from space, including the “sonification” of the radio telescope’s own scan of our galaxy, the Milky Way.

Image source, NASA

“It’s the Milky Way in sound,” explained Prof O’Brien. “You hear the sounds of individual spiral arms rise and fall as the telescope scans past them.”

