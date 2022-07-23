Wildlife photography: Magic of Skomer's puffins captured

From BBC
Published2 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Puffin breeding season on Pembrokeshire’s Skomer Island is drawing to a close and the birds will soon return to sea once more.
More than 38,000 Atlantic puffins began to arrive on the 720-acre island in late March and will leave towards the end of July.
For landscape and wildlife photographer Drew Buckley, who has been capturing their stay, it can feel “a bit all over at once”.
“You’re there every day and then suddenly you’re not going to see them for nine months or whatnot but it’s all part of the cycle,” he said.
The brevity of their stay makes it more precious: “If it was the same every day then it wouldn’t be as special – it’s this sort of fleeting glimpse and then you look forward to next season.”
Drew, 36, from Pembroke, grew up spending his pocket money and birthday money on cameras.
He had a career as a 3D computer games artist but gave it up to become a professional photographer in 2010.
He now spends his time taking photographs for the likes of National Trust and Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), writes magazine articles and books, runs photography workshops and recently worked with the BBC’s Natural History Unit to create time-lapse photography for the TV series A Wild Year: The Pembrokeshire Coast.
“Anything with a camera and