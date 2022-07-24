Countryside: Who really has access to the great outdoors?

From BBC
When was the last time you went for a walk in the countryside?
Perhaps you stuck your hiking boots on, grabbed a waterproof (this is Britain…) and jumped in the car at the weekend for a few hours of fresh air and glorious landscapes.
But what if you don’t have a car? Or hiking boots? Or even a suitable coat? What if you don’t have the money to buy a bus ticket or there aren’t any buses where you live.
Maybe you’re disabled. Maybe you don’t see any people who look like you in the countryside and don’t feel you fit in.
For sections of the population, the countryside is not a place they can access or feel comfortable in.
Haroon Mota is doing his best to change that for people in the Muslim community.
A lover of the outdoors, the former charity events organiser noticed he rarely saw other people “looking like me”, as he puts it, when he was out walking and wanted to do something to change that.
When the pandemic began, he started the Instagram group Muslim Hikers “just for the sake of sharing positive vibes and encouraging people to get outside more”.
“There was plenty of documented cases of loneliness and isolation and I wanted to address that and share stories of positive role models… just to try and normalise being outdoors for our communities which evidently isn’t quite the norm and why such